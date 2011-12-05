RPT-Obama hones populist message to push economic agenda

* Aides see momentum for Democrats in payroll tax debate
* Obama to emphasize "fair play" in Kansas speech
* Action sought on key year-end priorities
By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 President Obama's aides have
persistently tried to paint Republicans as the party of the
rich, with mixed results.
Now, the White House sees signs the message is resonating
and Obama will try this week to seize on the momentum to gain
victories on two priorities: renewing a popular tax cut and
getting Senate approval for a new Wall Street regulator.
Since September, Obama has traveled the country to try to
sell a $447 billion jobs package he argues is vital to reviving
the lackluster economy and helping middle-class families.
So far, he has little to show for those efforts, leaving
him vulnerable in the 2012 presidential campaign to Republican
attacks over his economic stewardship amid stubbornly high U.S.
unemployment and an anemic recovery.
But the White House is increasingly optimistic about the
prospects for one part of the jobs plan: an extension of a
temporary payroll tax cut that was first passed a year ago.
Obama's advisers see a split that has emerged among
Republicans over the payroll tax cut as evidence they have
gained an advantage on that issue.
"Our hand is very strong on this," one senior
administration official said, adding that Republicans would
demonstrate "historically unprecedented hypocrisy" if they try
to insist they are the party of tax cuts while opposing the
renewal of the payroll tax cut.
Obama's aides also believe they can gain traction for the
effort to confirm Richard Cordray, who has a history of taking
a tough stance toward banks, as head of the watchdog agency
charged with protecting consumers from financial fraud.
Obama will try to give a boost to both priorities and hone
his populist campaign message on Tuesday by channeling former
U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt during a trip to Osawatomie,
Kansas.
More than a 100 years ago, Roosevelt delivered a speech in
Osawatomie in which he railed against big corporations and the
privileged while arguing for "fair play" for ordinary
Americans. Obama will echo those themes, aides said.
"The kinds of things of arguments that (Obama) will be
making in Kansas ... dovetail very nicely with the importance
of leveling the playing field and ensuring that the
middle-class get a fair shot in a difficult economy," White
House deputy press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters.
'THE BIG BATTLE'
Speaking on the NBC program "Meet the Press," longtime
Obama adviser David Axelrod described the payroll tax cut
extension as "the big battle" and "the big question we have to
solve right now."
Emphasizing themes Obama is likely to use to push for
confirmation of Cordray, Axelrod also hammered Republicans on
financial regulation.
"They think if we roll back the rules on Wall Street and
let Wall Street write its own rules that that will somehow
accelerate the economy and profit everyday Americans," he
said.
Many rank-and-file Republicans are wary of extending the
holiday on payroll taxes, which provides the revenue stream for
a government trust fund for the Social Security retirement
program. Opponents of the tax cut - who include some Democrats
- argue that continuing the tax cut would weaken the Social
Security trust fund.
However, Republican leaders, including House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner, have emphasized in recent
days that they are willing to work with Obama to extend the
cut.
Boehner spokesman Brendan Buck said the notion that Obama
was managing to pressure Republicans over the tax cut was based
on a "false premise" that the party is refusing to work with
president on the issue.
"We offered 77 days ago to sit down and work out the
details with him," Buck said. "If he wants to sit down and get
it done, we think we probably can."
Without congressional action by the end of the year, the
payroll tax would revert to 6.2 percent from the current rate
of 4.2 percent.
Obama's Democrats are emphasizing a Senate vote last week
in which Republicans refused to go along with their push to
extend and expand the payroll tax cut and pay for it with
higher taxes on millionaires.
Republicans have resisted confirmation of Cordray,
contending that the legislation that created the Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau he would head up needs to be
changed to rein in the regulatory agency and make it more
accountable.
A Senate vote on Cordray's nomination is tentatively
scheduled for Thursday. White House officials said Obama is
planning a major media blitz this week to try to pressure
Republicans to approve Cordray.
With the Occupy Wall Street movement in the spotlight,
Obama's efforts could play well with Democratic activists who
at times have been frustrated with his reluctance to fully
embrace anti-Wall Street sentiment.
Although he has referred to bankers as "fat cats," Obama
has at times sought to modulate his rhetoric toward the
financial industry because of wariness about upsetting markets
and fear of being cast as anti-business by Republicans.