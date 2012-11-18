US Republicans say party needs revamp after Romney drubbing

* Jindal, Walker, Graham aim to broaden party's appeal
* Republicans must stop insulting voters, Jindal says
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The Republican Party needs to
stop insulting voters and broaden its appeal after Democratic
President Barack Obama won re-election this month over Mitt
Romney with overwhelming support from Hispanics, blacks and
single women, top Republicans said on Sunday.
Comments made by two leading Republican governors and an
influential U.S. senator on Sunday reflected the soul-searching
taking place in the party after Obama's victory over Republican
challenger Romney on Nov. 6.
"If we want people to like us, we have to like them first.
And you don't start to like people by insulting them and saying
their votes were bought," Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal,
chairman of the Republican Governors Association, told the "Fox
News Sunday" program.
Jindal and some other Republicans rejected Romney's remarks
last week blaming his election loss on what he called an Obama
strategy of giving "gifts" to blacks, Hispanics and young voters
- groups instrumental to his re-election victory.
These "gifts" cited by Romney included passage of Obama's
signature healthcare law, support for contraceptive coverage in
medical insurance, and a policy change relaxing U.S. deportation
rules so that many young illegal immigrants who came to the
United States as children can stay in the country and work.
Romney's remarks were made in a telephone call to supporters
that news organizations heard.
"We are in a big hole," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
told NBC's "Meet the Press" program. "We are not getting out of
it by comments like that (by Romney). When you're in a hole,
stop digging. He keeps digging."
'DEATH SPIRAL'
Graham, who has taken part in a bipartisan effort to fashion
immigration reform legislation, said the Republican Party is "in
a death spiral with Hispanic voters."
Republicans in recent years have taken a hard line against
the estimated 12 million illegal immigrants living in the United
States, most of whom are Hispanic. During the campaign, Romney
called for "self-deportation" of illegal immigrants.
Obama also was able to score points during the campaign by
criticizing congressional Republican refusal to support higher
taxes on the wealthiest Americans as part of a deficit-cutting
plan. During the campaign, Romney was caught on videotape saying
that 47 percent of Americans are "victims" who depend on
government and do not pay federal income taxes.
Graham said that most Americans who receive public
assistance do not have a character flaw but may have a tough
life. He said the focus should be on how to create more jobs,
not demonize people who find themselves having hard times.
Jindal said: "We need to make it very clear - we're not the
party trying to protect the rich. They can protect themselves.
We are the party that wants growth, pro-growth policies."
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, vice chairman of the
Republican Governors Association, also called for a more
inclusive message from Republicans.
"We've got a message that works for young people, that works
for people who come to our country from other countries, and
basically for anyone who wants to live their piece of the
American dream," Walker told "Fox News Sunday."
"We have to show that we are serious about reaching out and
helping everyone, not just a group here, not just a group
there," Walker added.
Asked about why about two-thirds of unmarried women voters
flocked to Obama, Jindal alluded to comments by Republican
senate candidates in Indiana and Missouri who called pregnancy
from rape something God intended and that women's bodies can
ward off pregnancy after "legitimate rape."
Jindal, who opposes abortion, said: "I'm pro-life. I follow
the teachings of my church and my faith." But he said
Republicans should respect people who disagree on abortion.
"We don't need to demonize - and we also don't need to be
saying stupid things," Jindal added.