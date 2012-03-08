Keystone pipeline faces vote in US Senate in highway bill

* Obama called some Democrats about Keystone vote
* Republican Keystone plan unlikely to clear 60-vote hurdle
* Democratic alternative would block exports from Keystone
By Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S. Senate could
vote as early as Thursday on a plan to fast-track the Keystone
XL crude oil pipeline, a bid that is unlikely to attract enough
Democratic support to pass but will give its Republican
supporters an opening to criticize President Barack Obama's
energy policies.
Obama put the $7 billion project on hold pending further
environmental review. Republicans argue the pipeline, which
would ship oil from Canada and northern U.S. states to Texas,
would create jobs and improve energy security at a time of
surging gasoline prices.
The Republicans' Keystone amendment to a highway funding
bill would need 60 votes to pass, meaning at least 13 Democrats
would have to vote in favor of the measure for it to advance.
Some Democratic senators have spoken in support of
TransCanada's pipeline in the past. Obama has called
some Democratic senators to ensure they would vote against the
Republican plan, a White House official said.
Republicans have sought to make Keystone an issue in the
November presidential election, linking Obama's delay to rising
gasoline prices.
"At a moment when millions are out of work, gas prices are
sky rocketing and the Middle East is in turmoil, we've got a
president who's up making phone calls trying to block a pipeline
here at home. It's unbelievable," said Senate Republican Leader
Mitch McConnell.
Obama has supported construction of the southern leg of the
pipeline, and his administration will assess a new route through
an environmentally sensitive area of Nebraska once it has been
identified, White House spokesman Clark Stevens said.
"Once again, Republicans are trying to play politics with a
pipeline project whose route has yet to be proposed," Stevens
said.
DEMOCRATS PROPOSE TO BLOCK EXPORTS
The Republican amendment is among 30 measures - many of them
energy related - that will get votes in coming days as the
Senate pushes to renew funding for highways and other
infrastructure projects, slated to run out at the end of March.
The pipeline would carry crude from Canadian oil sands to
Texas refineries and would also pick up U.S. crude from North
Dakota and Montana along the way.
Senators will also vote on a proposal from Democratic
Senator Ron Wyden that would block exports of oil from the
pipeline, as well as refined products made from the oil.
Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota, who has championed the
Republican plan to advance the pipeline, said the Democratic
alternative would be too restrictive and add costs to the
project.
"Some refined products can't be used in our country," Hoeven
said in a statement. "If these products can't be exported, that
revenue will be lost, and will force refiners to sell gas at a
higher price."
Wyden said his amendment "puts teeth" into claims the
pipeline would boost U.S. energy supplies.
"You see all over television, commercials and enormous sums
of money spent by the advocates who constantly keep talking
about how this is going to strengthen domestic energy security,"
Wyden said. "This amendment guarantees that."
Wyden's Keystone amendment will give Democratic senators a
plan to vote for to show they are also concerned about rising
gasoline prices, said Whitney Stanco, an energy policy analyst
with Guggenheim Securities.
"By offering an alternative, Democrats are hoping to prevent
either measure from reaching the 60-vote threshold," Stanco said
in an e-mail to clients.