Virginia governor apologizes, repays loans from campaign donor

RICHMOND, Va., July 23 Virginia Governor and possible 2016 Republican presidential contender Robert McDonnell on Tuesday said his family had repaid controversial loans a top donor to his political campaigns had made to his wife and a family business, and apologized for the embarrassment they had brought to the state.

McDonnell said his family had repaid more than $123,000 to Jonnie Williams, the chief executive of nutritional supplements maker Star Scientific Inc.

"I want you to know that I broke no laws and that I am committed to regaining your sacred trust and confidence," McDonnell said in a statement.

In a debate on Saturday, the Democratic and Republican contenders running to succeed McDonnell called on the governor to consider stepping down over the loans.
