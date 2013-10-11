As Virginia governor's race turns ugly, outside funds flow in

| RICHMOND, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. Oct 11 The battle between a Tea
Party favorite and a former top Democratic official to become
the next governor of Virginia has set a record - more
out-of-state money has poured into this race than any
gubernatorial campaign in the state's history.
In the contest between Republican Ken Cuccinelli and
Democrat Terry McAuliffe, about 70 percent of the nearly $30
million raised for the campaigns has come from outside Virginia,
according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a non-profit
group that monitors spending in state politics.
The largesse underscores the thinking among political
operatives, lobbyists and special interest groups: When it comes
to elections this year, Virginia is the only game in town. The
biggest U.S. political contest of 2013, to take place Nov. 5, is
widely seen as a testing ground for next year's congressional
mid-term elections.
It is the first time in the state's history that a
gubernatorial candidate has raised more than half his funds
outside Virginia, the Virginia Public Access Project said,
referring to both Cuccinelli and McAuliffe.
The list of donors includes special interest groups such as
Planned Parenthood and the National Rifle Association, and hedge
fund executives from as far afield as New York and California.
"I'd be surprised if there weren't massive out-of-state
contributions," said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for
Politics at the University of Virginia. "Virtually every
Democratic contributor knows Terry McAuliffe, and Ken Cuccinelli
is a national Tea Party hero, and a favorite of most groups on
the right, from the NRA to social issue organizations."
Cuccinelli, Virginia's attorney general, led an unsuccessful
legal challenge to President Barack Obama's healthcare law,
while McAuliffe is a former chairman of the Democratic party.
The surge in out-of-state funding underscores the rising
importance of Virginia in electoral politics.
Long considered reliably Republican, Virginia has been put
squarely in the swing state category by changing demographics,
particularly in the northern suburbs. President Barack Obama won
the state in 2012, following up on his 2008 victory, the first
time a Democrat had won the presidential vote there since 1964.
Hoping to capitalize on Obama's win, McAuliffe, 56, has run
a campaign on national party touchstones including the
environment, abortion rights and gun control.
The candidates have traded bitter personal attacks, with
each describing the other as unfit to govern.
Cuccinelli, 45, has dredged up scandals dating back to the
Clinton administration, when McAuliffe was chairman of the
Democratic National Committee, to remind voters that he
"invented the scheme to rent out the Lincoln Bedroom" in the
White House to raise funds for the Democratic Party.
McAuliffe, in turn, has played up the fact that Cuccinelli
had been sucked into a donor scandal involving gifts from Star
Scientific Inc Chief Executive Jonnie Williams. An ethics probe
cleared Cuccinelli of any wrongdoing, though he has made a
public apology.
TURNOUT IN DOUBT
The campaign has grown uglier in recent weeks.
With Republicans shutting down large parts of the federal
government in a bid to repeal Obama's healthcare reform law, the
Virginia election is seen as a barometer of which party is
winning the battle for public opinion.
So far, the 11-day-old shutdown has given McAuliffe a boost
in a state that is home to a larger percentage of federal
workers than the national average. A Politico poll released on
Tuesday showed McAuliffe with a 9 percentage point lead.
In a campaign appearance this week, McAuliffe called on
Cuccinelli to denounce the shutdown. Cuccinelli has said he
wants to see the government up and running, and called for the
president, members of his cabinet and all members of Congress to
decline their pay during the shutdown.
As the attacks have grown sharper, political donations from
national lobbying groups have followed. McAuliffe has been the
biggest beneficiary: Some 74 percent of the $17.4 million in
itemized donations above $100 - the threshold the Virginia
Public Access Project uses to track donations - came from
outside Virginia.
Sixty-six percent of the $11.6 million in large donations to
the Cuccinelli campaign has come from out of state.
Planned Parenthood vowed to spend $1 million on advertising
to educate Virginia voters about what the group described as
Cuccinelli's "dangerous" views on women's health.
The National Rifle Association, a frequent player in
Virginia politics, has contributed nearly $500,000 to finance TV
and Internet advertising opposing McAuliffe, who wants universal
background checks for gun sales.
Hedge-fund operators have also emerged as big contributors.
Robert Mercer, of East Setauket, New York, has given
$600,000 to the Virginia Principle Fund, a pro-Cuccinelli
political action committee. Tom Steyer, a hedge-fund billionaire
and environmentalist in San Francisco has formed the NextGen
Climate Action Committee, which donated $439,000 to McAuliffe
and $125,000 to the pro-McAuliffe National Wildlife Federation.
"Tom sees a significant difference between Terry McAuliffe,
who is committed to creating clean economy jobs as part of an
overall economic plan and Ken Cuccinelli, who sneers at the very
idea of basic climate science," said Mike Casey, a consultant
for Steyer's NextGen.
Cuccinelli in 2010 launched an inquiry into whether a
University of Virginia climate scientist manipulated data to
support his research correlating an increase in global
temperatures and growing fossil fuel consumption. The Virginia
Supreme Court later ruled that Cuccinelli had no authority to
issue such a demand.
The donations have fueled negative campaign advertising,
sparking fears among some observers that it could turn off
voters and depress turnout on election day.