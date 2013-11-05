UPDATE 2-Tea Party figure, Democratic fundraiser face off in Virginia vote

By Ian Simpson
Nov 5 Virginians voted on Tuesday in a closely
watched election for governor that has put the Republicans'
conservative Tea Party wing on the defensive and drawn record
outside money.
Surveys have shown Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, a
major party fundraiser and close friend of former President Bill
Clinton, ahead of Republican Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, a
Tea Party favorite.
With New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie expected
to cruise to re-election on Tuesday, Virginia has become a
battleground ahead of mid-term congressional elections next year
and presidential elections in 2016.
Virginia's polls close at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT).
National Democratic figures have attempted to make the vote
a referendum on the Tea Party.
Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have
campaigned for McAuliffe. President Barack Obama also has
appealed to Democrats, animating Virginia Republicans who oppose
his signature healthcare law.
"The president is lying and McAuliffe is part of it," said
Mike Hicks, a resident of Ashland, who said he voted for
Cuccinelli.
Cuccinelli has received support from such conservative
Republican figures as Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and
Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas.
A win by McAuliffe, a former head of the Democratic National
Committee, would mark the first time in nine elections that the
party that controls the White House has taken the Virginia
governor's office.
Cuccinelli, a strong opponent of abortion and same-sex
marriage, has trailed badly among women and independent voters.
Desiree Judge, 56, standing outside the City Hall voting
site in Alexandria, said she had voted a straight Democratic
ticket for the first time in decades because the Republicans
were on a "moral bandwagon."
"Maybe that's the way you run a church, but it's not the way
you run a country," she said.
McAuliffe, 56, and Cuccinelli, 45, cast ballots during the
morning and then visited campaign offices through the state.
Virginia, which relies more than most states on federal
paychecks and contracts, was hit hard by the government shutdown
last month. Most Americans have blamed the Republicans and
especially the Tea Party wing for the shutdown.
McAuliffe, who has never held elected office, favors the
federal healthcare law, offshore oil drilling and an expansion
of preschool programs for poor children. He supports gay
marriage, now barred by the state constitution.
McAuliffe has raised about $34 million to Cuccinelli's $20
million, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access
Project, which tracks political money in the state.
About 70 percent of the money raised has come from outside
the state, which is by far the highest percentage for any U.S.
gubernatorial race in history, according to the nonpartisan
National Institute on Money In State Politics, in Helena,
Montana.