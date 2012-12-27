版本:
2012年 12月 28日

U.S. population projected at 315.1 mln on New Year's Day-census

WASHINGTON Dec 27 An estimated 315.1 million people will be living in the United States on New Year's Day, the Census Bureau said on Thursday.

That is an increase of 2.3 million people or 0.73 percent from Jan. 1 this year. It is also a gain of 6.3 million people or 2.05 percent since the last census in April 2010.

"In January 2013, one birth is expected to occur every eight seconds in the United States and one death every 12 seconds," the Census Bureau said in a statement.

