UPDATE 3-Deal reached to avert U.S. port strike for now

* Tentative deal on container royalty payments
* Full contract expected within 30 days
By Ernest Scheyder
Dec 28 A union representing dockworkers on the
U.S. East Coast and an alliance of shippers have reached a labor
agreement that will avert a strike that threatened to wreak
havoc on the United States' economy.
The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), which
represents 14,500 workers at 15 container ports in the eastern
United States, and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) of
shippers, terminal operators and port authorities, have agreed
to extend their current contract by 30 days to finalize details,
the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service said in a
statement on Friday.
Both sides have agreed "in principle" on the contentious
issue of royalty payments for shipping containers, payments to
ILA workers based on the tons of container cargo that move
through a port.
The statement on Friday was light on details of the actual
agreement, and the USMX declined to comment further.
The new contract does not eliminate the royalty payments,
according to Benny Holland, an executive vice president for the
ILA.
"The royalty will stay intact. We have worked out a formula
for it," he said in an interview.
Established in 1960, the royalty payments to ILA workers are
based on the tons of container cargo that move through a port.
That tonnage has risen from 50 million tons in 1996 to 110
million last year, according to the alliance. Total payments
last year were $211 million, according to the USMX, or an
average of $15,500 per worker.
The original idea of the royalty payments was to protect
longshoremen from wage losses expected as a result of
"containerization," in which more and more goods are packed in
the now-familiar 20- and 40-foot long boxes. Those take less
manpower to off-load than the less-standardized containers they
replaced.
Both sides also fought over the guaranteed eight-hour
workday in the current contract and the seven-man "lashing
gang." Lashing crews, or gangs, secure the cargo containers to
the vessel using metal lashing rods to keep them from moving
while the vessel is at sea. The maritime alliance wanted to
eliminate each.
A long-term agreement has an 80 percent chance of happening
by January 28, Capital Alpha Partners analyst Loren Smith said
in a research note.
The agreement comes as union forces felt emboldened by
recent victories by other unions across the United States. At
the same time, shipping companies and port operators have been
using more automation, and have seen profits shrink. The Baltic
Dry index, which tracks the cost to ship materials
overseas, is down 55 percent in the past year and currently at
levels it hasn't been in a decade.