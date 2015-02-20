Honda to cut N.America output by another 5,000 cars amid port delays

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
TOKYO Feb 20 Honda Motor Co said on Friday it would continue to adjust production at two North American car factories from Feb. 24 to March 2 due to a parts shortage caused by disruptions at U.S. West Coast ports in the midst of protracted labour talks.
Honda said it expected output loss at the factories - one in Indiana and another in Canada - during the week to be around 5,000 cars. The plants mainly build the popular Civic model, some of whose continually variable transmissions (CVT) are shipped from Japan.
Honda is currently reducing output at five North American car factories between Feb. 16 and 23, for an estimated production loss of 20,000 cars.
"The supply situation will be a little bit better next week due to the delivery of more parts by air," a spokesman said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)