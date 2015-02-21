U.S. West Coast port dispute costing Honda 25,000 vehicles

WASHINGTON Feb 21 Honda Motor Co on
Saturday praised an agreement to end a labor dispute at U.S.
West Coast ports but said shipping delays will cost the company
about 25,000 vehicles this month.
Shipping companies and the International Longshore and
Warehouse Union reached a tentative deal on Friday after nine
months of negotiations. Union ratification of the agreement will
end a dispute that has affected trade between Asia and 29 U.S.
West Coast ports.
Honda had been using air shipments from Japan to get some
parts to its North American assembly lines and company spokesman
Mark Morrison said it would continue doing so while port
operations are ramped back up.
"We are pleased to hear the news that a tentative agreement
has been reached and are hopeful the ports will resume normal
operations soon," Morrison said. "Next week our auto operations
in Ohio will be back to full production beginning Tuesday."
Honda factories in Indiana and Canada will be operating at
lower production levels through March 2, he said.
The company had estimated its five North American plants had
lost production of 20,000 vehicles between Feb. 16 and 23 and
expected to lose another 5,000.
Honda said many workers at the plants affected by the parts
shortages kept busy working on maintenance or other projects.
Depending on how long the disruptions continue, Honda workers
could choose between reporting to work for full pay, taking paid
vacation time, or taking time off without pay, the company said.
Honda noted that about 80 percent of the parts used in its
North American-made vehicles are produced in the region.
