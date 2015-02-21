Tentative deal reached for U.S. West Coast ports; relief for trans-Pacific trade

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 21 A group of shipping
companies and a powerful dockworkers union reached a tentative
labor deal late on Friday after nine months of negotiations,
settling a dispute that disrupted the flow of cargo through 29
U.S. West Coast ports and snarled trans-Pacific maritime trade
with Asia.
The agreement, confirmed in a joint statement by the two
sides, was reached three days after U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas
Perez arrived in San Francisco to broker a deal with the help of
a federal mediator who had joined the talks six weeks earlier.
The White House called the deal "a huge relief" for the
economy, businesses and workers. President Barack Obama urged
"the parties to work together to clear out the backlogs and
congestion in the West Coast ports as they finalize their
agreement," the White House said in a statement.
The 20,000 dockworkers covered by the tentative five-year
labor accord have been without a contract since July.
The dispute had reverberated throughout the U.S. economy,
extending to agriculture, manufacturing, retail and
transportation. Supply chain disruptions have hit from
automakers to consumers of french-fried potatoes at McDonald's
Corp restaurants in Japan.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer,
said on Thursday the dispute had caused delays of "pockets of
merchandise" and that the potential cost had been included in
the company's earnings forecasts this week.
The deal was welcomed by groups such as the National
Association of Manufacturers and the U.S. Meat Export
Federation.
U.S. meat exporters have had to put millions of pounds of
beef and pork into cold storage, ship by air or use Canadian or
Mexican ports, rather than send it out through West Coast ports.
Tyson Foods Inc and Cargill Inc are among the
leading U.S. pork and beef producers.
Tensions arising from the talks have played out since last
fall in chronic cargo backups that have increasingly slowed
freight traffic at the ports. According to the American
Association of Port Authorities, some $3.8 billion worth of
goods move in and out of U.S. seaports each day.
The West Coast ports handle nearly half of all U.S. maritime
trade and more than 70 percent of the country's Asian imports.
Shipping companies have sharply curtailed operations at the
marine terminals, suspending loading and unloading of cargo
vessels for night shifts, holidays and weekends at the five
busiest ports.
Perez said that as part of Friday's accord, the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the shippers'
bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime Association, agreed to
fully restore all port operations starting Saturday evening.
The deal is subject to ratification by the union
rank-and-file and the individual shipping lines and terminal
operators that make up the PMA. No details of the terms were
immediately revealed.
Perez was sent to California on Tuesday as an emissary for
Obama, who had come under mounting political pressure to
intervene in a labor conflict that by some estimates could have
ended up costing the U.S. economy billions of dollars.
'TOO MANY...ARE SUFFERING'
Perez said he told the union and management negotiators:
"You have an obligation to resolve this matter quickly because
too many people and businesses are suffering."
The principal sticking point when he first joined the talks,
Perez told reporters after the agreement, was the arbitration
system for resolving workplace disputes under the contract. He
did not disclose how that impasse was overcome but said the
parties agreed to changes that would improve the system while
"ensuring fairness to both sides.
Perez, who had been joined at times during the week by U.S.
Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker and Los Angeles Mayor Eric
Garcetti, exited the talks Friday morning after one last meeting
with both sides. Announcement of an agreement came hours later.
Disruptions at the ports have been blamed by each side on
the other as pressure tactics. Cargo loads have faced lag times
of two weeks or more as dozens of inbound freighters stacked up
at anchor along the coast, waiting for berths to open.
California farmers were especially hard hit, with port
disruptions threatening perishable goods headed to overseas
markets and export losses estimated to be running at hundreds of
millions of dollars a week.
Japan's Honda Motor Co said earlier this week it
would slow production at some of its North American plants due
to delays in parts shipments from Asia while Toyota Motor
Corp said it had reduced overtime at some factories.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it had been somewhat
affected. Honda and other car manufacturers said they were
switching to higher-cost air freight to minimize delivery
slowdowns.
Singapore-listed Neptune Orient Lines' container
shipping unit partly blamed the congestion for an 8 percent
decline in its fourth quarter.
Port officials have said it would take six to eight weeks to
clear the immediate backlog of cargo containers piled up on the
docks and several months for freight traffic to return to a
normal rhythm once the dispute was settled.
Besides work slowdowns the companies accused the union of
staging to gain bargaining leverage and the curtailed operations
the union said were designed to squeeze its members, the West
Coast waterfront still faces a range of systemic problems cited
by port authorities as factors in the backups.
Still, the settlement averted a worst-case scenario of the
labor dispute devolving into a full-scale, extended shutdown of
the ports, which the retail and manufacturing industries have
projected could cost the U.S. economy some $2 billion a day.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir and Sarah McBride in San
Francisco and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker, Ken Wills, Bill Trott and Frances Kerry)