UPDATE 2-U.S. West Coast ports to begin tackling backlog after labor deal

By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 21 U.S. West Coast ports will
resume full operations from Saturday evening after a tentative
labor deal was reached between a dockworkers union and a group
of shippers, easing months of disruptions to trans-Pacific trade
that have hit businesses from automakers to meat exports.
The agreement involving 29 ports was announced late on
Friday in a joint statement by the two sides. It was reached
three days after U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez arrived in
San Francisco to broker a deal with the help of a federal
mediator who had joined the talks six weeks earlier.
The White House called the deal, reached after nine months
of negotiations, "a huge relief" for the economy, businesses and
workers. President Barack Obama urged the dockworkers and the
shipping companies to work together to clear the port backlogs.
The 20,000 dockworkers covered by the tentative five-year
labor accord have been without a contract since July. Tensions
arising from the talks have played out since last fall in
chronic cargo backups that increasingly slowed freight traffic
at the ports.
The dispute had reverberated throughout the U.S. economy,
extending to agriculture, manufacturing, retail and
transportation, and even hitting consumers of French-fried
potatoes at McDonald's Corp restaurants in Japan.
Automakers had turned to more expensive air freight to get
parts to North American assembly lines. Japan's Honda Motor Co
said its Ohio plant would resume full production on
Tuesday but facilities in Canada and Indiana would be at lower
production levels through March 2. The backup on the docks will
cost Honda about 25,000 vehicles in lost production this month,
a company spokesman said.
Toyota Motor Corp said earlier this week it had
reduced overtime at some factories and Nissan Motor Co
Ltd said it had been somewhat affected.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer,
said on Thursday the dispute had caused delays of "pockets of
merchandise" and that the potential cost had been included in
the company's earnings forecasts this week.
Groups such as the National Association of Manufacturers and
the U.S. Meat Export Federation welcomed the deal.
U.S. meat exporters have had to put millions of pounds of
beef and pork into cold storage, ship by air or use Canadian or
Mexican ports. Tyson Foods Inc and Cargill Inc
are among the leading U.S. pork and beef producers.
According to the American Association of Port Authorities,
some $3.8 billion worth of goods move in and out of U.S.
seaports each day.
The West Coast ports handle nearly half of all U.S. maritime
trade and more than 70 percent of the country's Asian imports.
During the dispute, shipping companies sharply curtailed
operations at the marine terminals, suspending loading and
unloading of cargo vessels for night shifts, holidays and
weekends at the five busiest ports.
Perez said the International Longshore and Warehouse Union
and the shippers' bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime
Association, agreed to fully restore all port operations
starting Saturday evening.
The deal is subject to ratification by the union
rank-and-file and the individual shipping lines and terminal
operators that make up the PMA. No details of the terms were
immediately revealed.
FARMERS HARD HIT
California farmers were especially hard hit by the port
disruptions, with export losses estimated to be running at
hundreds of millions of dollars a week.
The California Citrus Mutual trade group said the slowdown
had cut members' exports by half this season compared to recent
years. It said that if it takes two months for the ports to
become fully operational, the window for shipping this season's
crop will have closed.
Perez was sent to California on Tuesday as an emissary for
Obama, who had come under mounting political pressure to
intervene in a labor conflict that by some estimates could have
ended up costing the U.S. economy billions of dollars.
The principal sticking point when he first joined the talks,
Perez told reporters after the agreement, was the arbitration
system for resolving workplace disputes under the contract. He
did not disclose how that was resolved but said the parties
agreed to changes that would improve the system while "ensuring
fairness to both sides."
Each side blamed the other for using disruptions at the
ports as pressure tactics. Cargo loads faced lag times of two
weeks or more as dozens of inbound freighters stacked up at
anchor along the coast, waiting for berths to open.
Port officials have said it would take six to eight weeks to
clear the immediate backlog of cargo containers and several
months for freight traffic to return to a normal rhythm.
The West Coast waterfront still faces a range of systemic
problems cited by port authorities as factors in the backups.
Still, the settlement stopped the labor dispute from
devolving into a full-scale, extended shutdown of the ports,
which the retail and manufacturing industries have projected
could cost the U.S. economy some $2 billion a day.
