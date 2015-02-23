West Coast ports delays could swamp companies for two months

Feb 23 Congestion at the U.S. West Coast ports
could take as much as two months to unwind, according to port
and trade group officials, with retailers and other companies
bracing for further shipment delays after the apparent
resolution of a months-long labor dispute.
A tentative labor agreement involving 29 ports was announced
late on Friday involving 20,000 dockworkers. Tensions over their
lack of a contract since July had led to chronic cargo backups.
But port officials and companies warned it will take time to
restore a normal flow of traffic. [ID: nL1N0VV0KZ]
"It's not going to be fast," Jon Slangerup, chief executive
officer of the Port of Long Beach, told CNBC television. "It's
going to take us a couple of months to dig out, but we were at
full strength on Saturday night, all full strength yesterday,
and we're going to stay at it until this backlog is cleared."
The port slowdown has rippled through the U.S. economy
including the retail, auto and agriculture sectors.
Port officials have informed retailers it will take 45 to 60
days to clear out the backlog, said Jonathan Gold, vice
president of supply chain and customs policy at the National
Retail Federation trade group.
"It's going to take time to get through all that and get to
a normal rotation," Gold said.
"It could still mean there will be a delay in getting
merchandise to the store shelves," Gold said, including seasonal
items such as spring or Easter apparel and footwear, and patio
furniture.
ConAgra Foods Inc, which has seen delays in export
shipments of its Lamb Weston frozen potato products, Swiss Miss
cocoa drink mixes, and ACT II popcorn, was bracing for
congestion "to continue as the ports return to normal
operations," spokeswoman Shelby Stoolman said in an email.
Lowe's Companies Inc uses most of the cargo gateways
in the United States and plans to continue contingency routes
"until we feel the congestion has eased on the West Coast,"
spokesman Steve Salazar said in an email.
Perry Ellis International Inc said last week in its
preliminary fourth-quarter results last week that it was unable
to fill $23 million in sales orders because of late receipt of
goods in fiscal 2015 resulting from port delays.
In comments before Friday's labor agreement, the apparel
company said it anticipated "potential continued disruption in
shipments and higher costs associated with continued port
delays." A spokeswoman for Perry Ellis on Monday declined to
comment further.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez, who arrived in San
Francisco last week to help broker a labor deal, said on CNBC
Monday that 25 people representing the union at the negotiating
table unanimously agreed to the settlement, signaling likely
adoption by longshore workers.
