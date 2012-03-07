Closure of some mail sites to be delayed for US vote

* USPS to suspend processing facility closings for election

* Lawmakers said original plan would hamper voting by mail

WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Postal Service said on Wednesday it would suspend a plan to close or consolidate mail processing facilities during the months leading up to the November election to alleviate concerns that voting by mail would be disrupted.

The USPS, an independent agency of the U.S. government, is losing billions of dollars annually as customers switch to email and online bill payment and has been hurt by a massive payment to prefund retiree health benefits as well as other liabilities.

The mail carrier's officials have warned of annual losses of more than $18 billion by 2015.

As part of a cost-cutting plan, the USPS intends to close or consolidate more than 200 mail processing sites and shutter thousands of post offices.

It announced on Wednesday that it would put any processing facility closures or consolidations not completed by the end of August on hold until early 2013.

The move is intended to prevent problems with absentee and other mailed ballots in the Nov. 6 elections. Lawmakers and others had raised concerns that shuttering processing centers could prevent mailed ballots from reaching voters in time.

"Mail is an increasingly important part of the U.S. election process and we are confident in the dependable and timely delivery of election-related mail," Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe said in the statement.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, which votes by mail, said the move was an encouraging sign that the Postal Service was aware of its role in national elections but that closing processing centers during the summer still could cause problems.

"There need to be assurances that the vote-by-mail system won't be disrupted and those assurances can't possibly be made if the centers are consolidated even a few months before election day," Wyden said in a statement.

Postal officials previously agreed to a moratorium on all facility closings until mid-May to give lawmakers time to pass legislation to help with the agency's financial problems. Lawmakers have been grappling with overhaul proposals for months but have failed to agree on a number of issues.

The agency will work with states holding primary elections after the moratorium lifts in mid-May and will establish a task force to address election-related questions, according to the USPS statement.

Consolidating mail processing activities would reduce operating costs by $2.6 billion annually and could lead to the elimination of as many as 35,000 jobs, the Postal Service said last month.