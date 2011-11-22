U.S. Postal Service hires GM adviser Evercore

Nov 22 The U.S. Postal Service has hired an
advisory firm that was involved with the restructuring of
General Motors Co (GM.N) to help return the cash-strapped mail
carrier to profitability.
Investment banking advising firm Evercore Partners (EVR.N)
will explore operational, compensation and benefits changes,
the Postal Service said in a statement on Tuesday.
Evercore Partners, founded by former Deputy Treasury
Secretary Roger Altman, was a financial adviser to General
Motors' during its bankruptcy and its U.S. government bailout
and during the company's initial public offering.
Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer said he could
not provide details of the Evercore contract.
The Postal Service lost $5.1 billion in 2011 as mail volume
declined with consumers using email and paying bills online. It
needs to cut $20 billion in costs by 2015 to be profitable.
The Postal Service, which does not receive taxpayer money
to pay for its operations, is considering closing thousands of
post offices and hundreds of processing facilities. It also has
said that it might need to cut its workforce by 220,000 jobs by
2015. [ID:nN1E77B0ZX]
On Monday, Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe repeated
calls for Congress to allow the mail carrier to end Saturday
delivery, give it more flexibility to raise rates, eliminate
the annual payment to prefund retiree health benefits, and let
it tap into a retirement fund surplus. [ID:nN1E7AK28W]
Last months, the National Association of Letter Carriers
said it had hired investment banking firm Lazard Group and
former Obama administration auto chief Ron Bloom to propose
ideas for restructuring the Postal Service. Union leaders have
argued that the Postal Service's plans rely too heavily on
cutting services and closing facilities. [ID:nN1E79G0KL]
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson)