US Postal Service releases plan to reverse losses

Feb 16 The U.S. Postal Service repeated its plea to be allowed to end Saturday delivery and to tap into a retirement-account surplus as part of a new turnaround plan that says these and other steps could make the service profitable this year.

The mail carrier, which does not receive taxpayer funds, has been losing money for years due to shrinking mail volumes, high labor costs and a crippling annual payment to prefund retiree health benefits.

The five-year business plan submitted to Congress on Thursday details steps to reduce annual costs by $20 billion by 2015, the amount Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe has said must come out of the budget if the agency is to return to profitability.

Lawmakers in Congress have been considering several bills that would attempt to revive the mail agency, but they remain deeply divided on a number of issues.

"In the absence of legislative reform that quickly enables meaningful operational changes and cost reductions, the Postal Service could incur annual losses as great as $18.2 billion by 2015," Donahoe warned in a letter to lawmakers.

"These prospective losses would be unsustainable and would cause the Postal Service to become a long-term burden to the American taxpayer."

The agency wants to deliver mail five days a week instead of six, stop the prefunding payments, manage its own health plans and transition older employees to Medicare, and close thousands of post offices and processing facilities.

These steps, plus the return over two years of an about $11 billion surplus in a postal retirement account, would put the Postal Service at a profit of $2.1 billion for 2012, the Postal Service said.

Many of these changes would require permission from Congress. Committees in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate have passed postal bills that take different approaches to overhauling the agency, but neither full house has voted on postal legislation.