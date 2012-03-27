Lawmakers skeptical of US Postal Service health plan

* USPS-run health program could save $7 bln-Donahoe
* Lawmakers worry it could raise premiums, hurt federal
plans
* Health proposal part of USPS five-year cost-cutting plan
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, March 27 The head of the U.S. Postal
Service (USPS) said on Tuesday that the agency could save about
$7 billion a year by moving its employees from federal health
plans to a separate benefits program, a proposal that drew
skepticism from lawmakers.
The Postal Service, which does not receive taxpayer funds
and lost more than $5 billion last year, has been scrambling to
cut costs. The agency began floating the idea of taking over its
retirement and health programs last August.
Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe told a House of
Representatives subcommittee that eligible employees would be
moved to the government-run Medicare program for the elderly and
a massive annual payment to prefund retiree benefits eliminated
under the proposal.
Donahoe said USPS-run plans would be better tailored to
cover couples without children or single parents. Officials
believe lower overall insurance premiums would reduce employee
contributions to their health care, he said.
The Postal Service, which has a monopoly on U.S. mail
service, has about 1 million employees and retirees. Postal
unions have opposed a number of the agency's cost-cutting plans,
and Donahoe said the Postal Service is still negotiating with
them on the health proposal.
Members of the subcommittee, which oversees the agency,
questioned whether the move would mean higher premiums for
employees and whether the agency might have less leverage than
federal plans to negotiate prices down.
"I am quite skeptical that the Postal Service can or should
manage its own health insurance system," said Representative
Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the subcommittee.
Republican Representative Darrell Issa, who has introduced a
bill to help staunch the mail carrier's losses, said he would
not back the plan if the Postal Service were not facing massive
losses. "I'm probably going to support your doing this, but
let's have no illusions. You're just cost-shifting," Issa said.
The USPS proposal was part of the five-year turnaround plan
released last month. It would cut annual costs by $20 billion by
2015 by ending Saturday delivery, closing postal facilities and
other steps.
Much of the savings from the health proposal would come from
ending the prefunding, which was set at $5.5 billion last year.
Issa's bill, which would create an advisory group to oversee
post office closings and would have delayed the prefunding
payment for 2011, was approved five months ago by the Oversight
Committee but has not been scheduled for consideration by the
full House.
The top Senate bill would spread the prefunding payment over
more years and allow the Postal Service to end Saturday delivery
after two years. Lawmakers are still haggling over details of
that bill, with some arguing for more protection for rural
facilities and others calling to end the prefunding entirely.
The Senate failed to get enough votes on Tuesday to begin
debate on that bill.
The agency worked with the Hay Group and other health
insurance experts to develop the health plan and has shared the
proposal with federal officials and the Government
Accountability Office.
Donahoe said the agency has not heard back from the Office
of Personnel Management, which runs the federal health program.
OPM Director John Berry in September told a Senate panel
that pulling postal employees out of the federal program could
be expensive and complicated, and might cause some federal plans
to go under.
Walton Francis, the only other witness in Tuesday's hearing,
added that the Postal Service's costs could go up because its
workers tend to be older than other federal employees.