U.S. Postal Service seeks to end Saturday mail delivery

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. Postal Service is planning to drop Saturday delivery of first-class mail, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
The cash-strapped mail agency will still deliver packages, said the source, who is familiar with the matter but not authorized to speak on the record.
USPS spokesman Mark Saunders could not confirm the change, but said the agency would issue a news release on Wednesday.
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing