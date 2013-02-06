版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 21:20 BJT

U.S. Postal Service seeks to end Saturday mail delivery

WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. Postal Service is planning to drop Saturday delivery of first-class mail, a congressional source said on Wednesday.

The cash-strapped mail agency will still deliver packages, said the source, who is familiar with the matter but not authorized to speak on the record.

USPS spokesman Mark Saunders could not confirm the change, but said the agency would issue a news release on Wednesday.

