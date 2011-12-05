U.S. Postal Service seeks to end next-day mail

* Files to end next-day mail, close processing facilities
* Plans to shrink network would save $3 billion
* Seeking congressional overhaul of its operations
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 The cash-strapped U.S. Postal
Service on Monday moved forward with plans to end next-day
delivery of letters, postcards and other First Class mail.
Also, in a notice filed with its regulator, it sought
approval to close more than half of its 461 processing
facilities that have been critical for next-day delivery
service.
The agency expects to eliminate about 28,000 jobs as part
of the processing facilities plan, said David Williams, USPS
vice president for network operations.
The Postal Service, which has been struggling to offset
tumbling mail volumes and billion-dollar annual losses, first
announced in September that it would study 252 processing sites
for possible closure in 2012.
The agency is looking to find $20 billion in annual savings
by 2015. It sees reducing its network of post offices and
processing plants as key to adjusting as consumers increasingly
pay bills online and correspond by email.
Plans to shrink the network would save about $3 billion,
officials say.
"The fact of the matter is our network is too big. We've
got more capacity in our network than we can afford," Williams
told reporters on Monday. "More importantly, we've got to set
our network up so that when volume continues to drop, our
network is nimble and flexible enough to respond to those
volume losses."
The closures would require the Postal Service to adjust its
current delivery standards. First Class mail would be delivered
in two or three days instead of one to three, with the
exception of some pre-sorted mass mailings.
Delivery times for most other more expensive classes of
mail, such as Priority Mail and Express Mail, would not change,
Williams said. A First Class letter now costs 44 cents.
The Postal Regulatory Commission will study the proposed
changes and issue a nonbinding advisory opinion. Williams said
the service standards would not change before April 2012.
CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONS
Williams said the Postal Service's market research found
that many customers do not expect overnight delivery of letters
sent outside their towns or zip codes.
"They're already choosing speed. They're choosing
electronic bill payment, they're choosing electronic
communication via the Internet and email," he said.
"Our network is simply too big to handle the revenues that
are coming in today but, more importantly, way too big for what
we're projecting in the future."
The agency lost $5.1 billion in fiscal year 2011 and is
projecting a $14 billion loss this year. The U.S. Congress has
twice moved the due date for a $5.5 billion payment USPS says
it cannot afford.
USPS has said it will run out of money by September of next
year without a congressional overhaul of its operations.
The Postal Service has announced a host of other
cost-saving ideas, including studying thousands of post offices
for possible closure. The agency has asked for permission to
end Saturday mail delivery, pull out of federal health and
retirement programs, and other new powers.
Senator Tom Carper on Monday issued a statement calling the
Postal Service's attempts to shrink its facilities network
"less than ideal" and urged passage of postal legislation.
Committees in both houses of Congress have approved postal
bills, but neither full chamber is expected to vote on the
issue this year.
Postal officials have called for quick action on postal
legislation but said current bills do not go far enough to fix
the agency's problems.