版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 23:57 BJT

US Postal Service to close or consolidate 140 sites

WASHINGTON May 17 The U.S. Postal Service will close or consolidate operations at 140 mail processing sites through February 2013, a postal official said on Thursday.

USPS Chief Operating Officer Megan Brennan said the agency's two-phase process would also involve shutting or consolidating operations at an additional 89 facilities beginning in February 2014.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐