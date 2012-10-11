U.S. Postal Service says stamp prices to go up 1 cent next year

* Consumers can still use 45-cent stamps after price changes
* USPS says will offer $1.10 global Forever stamp next year
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The cost of sending a letter
in the United States will go up by a penny next year, the
cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service said on Thursday.
"Forever" stamps will cost 46 cents starting on Jan. 27, the
agency said. Consumers can use those stamps to mail 1-ounce
letters anywhere in the country. As the name implies, they are
always valid, even after stamp prices rise.
The Postal Service will also offer a new, global Forever
stamp starting next year, which customers can use to send
letters anywhere in the world for a set price of $1.10.
The struggling mail agency is facing a cash crisis. Mail
volumes have plummeted as Americans turn to online
communications, and the agency has defaulted twice in recent
months on payments required by Congress.
The agency relies on the sale of stamps and other products,
rather than taxpayer dollars, to fund its operations.
Domestic stamp prices rose by 1 cent last January to 45
cents.
Consumers can purchase the 45-cent Forever stamps until the
new price takes effect in January.
The global Forever stamp would boost the cost to mail a
letter by 5 cents for most international destinations. The cost
to send a letter to Canada or Mexico using a global Forever
stamp would rise by 25 cents. The cost to mail a postcard also
will go up by 1 cent to 33 cents.
Postal officials have asked Congress to allow the agency to
raise stamp prices beyond inflation, end Saturday mail delivery
and make other changes. The agency lost $5.2 billion in the
period from April to June.
Lawmakers have been grappling for more than a year with ways
to help the Postal Service return to profitability, but have yet
to agree on how to revamp the agency. Congress is expected to
take up postal legislation after the Nov. 6 election.