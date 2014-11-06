版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 7日 星期五 03:16 BJT

Fertilizer producer Potash settles U.S. Clean Air Act case

Nov 6 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, the world's largest fertilizer producer, will spend about $50 million on improvements and pay a $1.3 million civil penalty to resolve U.S. charges that it violated the Clean Air Act.

The settlement resolves claims by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that three Potash units violated the law by modifying facilities in ways that released excess sulfur dioxide into nearby communities.

The improvements will be made at eight sulfuric acid plants in Florida, North Carolina and Louisiana, regulators said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐