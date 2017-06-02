China plans U.S. visits, spurring hopes for more poultry trading

| CHICAGO, June 2
are set to visit the United States in the coming months, raising
hopes that Beijing may lift a ban on U.S. poultry imports.
A decision by Beijing to cancel the ban would benefit U.S.
farmers nervous about trade policies under U.S. President Donald
Trump, who pulled out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership
in January and pledged to renegotiate NAFTA.
China has blocked American poultry imports since the United
States suffered its worst-ever outbreak of avian flu in poultry
in 2015, frustrating U.S. producers who have detected only a
handful of highly lethal cases of the virus in birds since last
year.
The ban cut off a major market for U.S. chicken companies
including Tyson Foods Inc and Sanderson Farms Inc
, particularly for chicken feet, which Americans
generally do not eat.
Next month, representatives of China's agriculture ministry
and animal quarantine and inspection service will visit U.S.
poultry facilities and learn how producers fight avian flu, Jim
Sumner, president of the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council, a
trade group, said this week.
It will be the first such visit since China imposed its ban
and precede the arrival of another Chinese delegation in
September, he said.
"We're hoping that after the visit that they lift the ban
entirely," Sumner said about the September trip.
In 2014, U.S. poultry exports to China totaled $315.4
million, including $94.6 million worth of feet, according to the
export council.
Resuming U.S. exports could support demand for feed,
benefiting U.S. grain farmers who have suffered from falling
incomes due to massive global harvests.
Tyson Foods, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said it had
spoken with representatives from China about visiting its
operations and hopes the ban is lifted soon.
Last month, the farm sector cheered as China agreed to
resume U.S. beef imports, after blocking most shipments since
2003. At the same time, the United States said it would issue a
proposed rule to allow cooked Chinese chicken to enter U.S.
markets.
Sanderson Farms, the third-largest U.S. poultry producer,
doubts Beijing will lift its U.S. poultry ban until Washington
fully approves cooked Chinese chicken imports, Chief Financial
Officer Mike Cockrell said. Before the ban, Sanderson earned
about $4.3 million of operating income per month by selling
chicken feet to China.
"For the first time really since January 2015, when they put
the avian influenza ban in place, we're starting to see
movement," Cockrell said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)