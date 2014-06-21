U.S. Presbyterian Church to shed investments in Israel protest

| June 21
June 21 A deeply-divided gathering of U.S.
Presbyterian Church elders and ministers narrowly voted on
Friday to divest the religious group's holdings in three
American companies it says have ties to Jewish settlements in
occupied Palestinian Territories.
As a result of the vote the church will divest holdings
worth roughly $21 million in Caterpillar Inc.,
Hewlett-Packard, and Motorola Solutions.
"We as a church cannot profit from the destruction of homes
and lives," said Reverend Gradye Parsons in a statement about
the decision at its meeting in Detroit. "We continue to invest
in many businesses involved in peaceful pursuits in Israel."
Members of one of the largest mainline Protestant
denominations had voiced concerns for years over the prospect of
companies profiting from "non-peaceful pursuits", and the
decision came amid an international movement pushing a boycott
of Israeli goods.
Friday's vote - 310 in favor, 303 against - came after about
a decade of debate and the rejection by two votes in 2012 of a
similar measure. It was almost certainly the largest such
commitment among U.S. church-group conventions.
Caterpillar, which could not immediately be reached for
comment, has said it cannot control how its equipment is used.
Hewlett Packard did not immediately respond to requests for
comment but has said it has a strong human rights policy and
complies with the highest standards in every market in which
they operate.
Kurt Ebenhoch, a spokesman for Motorola Solutions, said:
"Motorola Solutions has a comprehensive set of policies and
procedures that addresses human rights, which is designed to
ensure that our operations worldwide are conducted using
the highest standards of integrity and ethical business conduct
applied uniformly and consistently."
The church, which has included in its ranks many U.S.
Presidents, said the companies supply equipment and materials
used to destroy homes and construct and monitor Israeli
checkpoints and settlements, which most countries view as
illegal and an obstacle to peacemaking.
The motion carried in the vote also expressed support for a
two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and
affirms Israel's legitimacy as a state, among other commitments.
Church officials were careful to say they are not fully
aligning themselves with the international Boycott, Divestment
and Sanctions movement, which campaigns for a blanket boycott of
all Israeli goods and questions Israel's legitimacy.
"We are already losing control of our message. Divestment
will not end the conflict and bring peace. Divestment will bring
dissension," said Frank Allen, of the Presbytery of Central
Florida, in a statement about the meeting.
It was unclear exactly what investments the church sought to
shed and when such trades would happen, though church agencies
meeting in the fall would hear the new policy and instruct
investment advisors, church officials said.
The decision comes a day after the gathering voted to allow
their clergy to perform same-sex weddings, in a major reversal.
