U.S. cruise line sued for failing to rescue fishermen

* Lawsuit cites "complete disregard" for lives and safety
* Company blames "unfortunate miscommunication"
* "An upsetting and emotional issue" for all, company says
By Tom Brown
MIAMI, May 15 Princess Cruises has been hit with
a lawsuit accusing it of "outrageous conduct" and "callous
disregard for human life" for failing to rescue three young men
aboard a disabled Panamanian fishing boat, two of whom later
died at sea.
The civil complaint, in a tragic high seas case that has
grabbed the international spotlight, was filed in circuit court
in Miami last week.
It was filed on behalf of 18-year-old Adrian Vasquez of
Panama, the sole survivor of the incident in the open Pacific
Ocean earlier this year.
Vasquez and two friends, 16-year-old Fernando Osorio and
Oropeces Betancourt, 24, were adrift after losing power aboard
the small boat in which they had embarked from Rio Hato, Panama,
on Feb. 24 on a commercial fishing trip.
The vessel, called the Fifty Cents, had been adrift for 15
days when it came within sight of the Star Princess, a luxury
cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises, the lawsuit says.
Three Star Princess passengers spotted it and alerted a crew
member to the vessel, as Vasquez and his friends waved their
arms and a shirt tied to a pole to signal they were in distress,
according to the lawsuit.
It contends that the cruise ship refused to offer any
assistance, however, failing to alter its course and sealing the
fate of two young men who died what were otherwise avoidable
deaths.
The lack of help was despite the fact that the crew member
who "visually confirmed the distressed boat for himself" was
alleged to have reported the emergency situation to the cruise
ship's bridge and other Princess employees, the civil complaint
says.
Osorio died about 24 to 36 hours after the Star Princess
sighting, according to Manuel Epelbaum, an attorney for Vasquez.
He said Osorio's death was followed within a matter of days by
that of Betancourt.
"They're claiming the captain didn't know," Epelbaum told
Reuters, referring to a statement issued by Princess Cruises on
Monday.
"We're questioning whether that is even true," he said.
Princess Cruises, a unit of global cruise industry giant
Carnival Corp, said it was still investigating the Fifty
Cents incident and the claim that Star Princess failed to come
to the aid of the disabled fishing boat.
"UNFORTUNATE MISCOMMUNICATION"
But the cruise line, which is based in Santa Clarita,
California, blamed an apparent breakdown in communication
through the chain of command on the cruise ship.
"Because of what we suspect was a case of unfortunate
miscommunication, regretfully the captain of Star Princess was
never notified of the passengers' concern," it said in a
statement.
"This is an upsetting and emotional issue for us all, as no
employee onboard a Princess ship would purposefully ignore
someone in distress," the statement added. "It is our ethical
and maritime responsibility to provide assistance to any vessel
in need, and it is not an uncommon occurrence for our ships to
be involved in a rescue at sea."
Vasquez was rescued 13 days after being sighted by the Star
Princess passengers by another fishing boat near the Galapagos
Islands, according to the lawsuit.
It asserts that the trio of passengers who witnessed the
distressed vessel followed up with a Star Princess officer, two
days after the sighting, but the officer walked away without
offering any explanation.
"This incident was once again reported to an officer of the
Star Princess who continued the pattern of callous disregard for
human life," the complaint says.
"This pattern of conscious neglect further evidences
Princess' outrageous conduct and their complete disregard for
the lives and safety of the men who were adrift at sea," it
says.
Princess Cruises did not return a call seeking comment on
the Fifty Cents case.
Epelbaum said the Star Princess' failure to rescue people
lost at sea violated general maritime law and several
international treaties or conventions. But maritime legal
experts say enforcement of such laws or obligations is limited,
often falling to the flag state of the ship in question.
The Star Princess is registered in Bermuda under the
so-called "flag of convenience" system, which allows U.S.-based
cruise ships to avoid many U.S. taxes and labor and safety laws.