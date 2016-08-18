UPDATE 4-U.S. to phase out federal use of private prisons

(Adds comments from Correction Corp and GEO Group, updates
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON Aug 18 The U.S. Justice Department
announced plans on Thursday to phase out its use of privately
operated prisons, calling them less safe and a poor substitute
for government-run facilities.
In a move hailed by civil rights groups and longstanding
critics of for-profit prisons, the department said it planned a
gradual phase-out by letting contracts expire or by scaling them
back to a level consistent with recent declines in the U.S.
prison population.
Shares of the two leading U.S. private prison companies
plummeted on the announcement. GEO Group Inc ended down
39 percent at $19.51 on the New York Stock Exchange while
Corrections Corp of America sank 35 percent to close at
$17.57.
The phase-out of private contractors is in line with
President Barack Obama's efforts to reform the U.S. criminal
justice system, which he has said incarcerates too many people,
particularly minorities.
In 2015, the United States held 25 percent of the world's
prisoners even though it only accounts for 5 percent of the
world's population, according to the White House.
The decision, announced by Deputy Attorney General Sally
Yates in a memo, followed a report last week by the Justice
Department's inspector general that criticized private prisons
for failing to maintain the same level of safety and security as
facilities run by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Thirteen of the federal government's 146 prisons are
privately run. Together, those 13 housed 22,600 inmates as of
December 2015, down from about 40,000 in 2014.
The Bureau of Prisons began contracting with private
companies in 1997 at a time of severe prison over-crowding.
Yates said private prisons, long seen as a growth industry
in a country where the prison population has quadrupled since
1980, had failed to provide any substantial cost savings.
"Private prisons served an important role during a difficult
period, but time has shown that they compare poorly to our own
Bureau facilities," she said.
GEO Group said it was disappointed by the announcement, but
said the impact of the decision was not imminent.
"At the federal level, GEO's facilities have a proven track
record of providing cost-effective, high-quality services," the
company said in a statement.
Corrections Corp spokesman Jonathan Burns said Thursday's
announcement only affects 7 percent of CCA's business and that
the inspector general's report "has significant flaws."
"Numerous independent studies" have shown Correction Corp's
facilities to be "equal or better" in terms of safety and
quality than government-run prisons, Burns said.
"GROUNDBREAKING DECISION"
The greater impact of the Justice Department decision may be
its trickle-down effect on state prison systems, which house the
majority of U.S. prisoners.
"This is an important and groundbreaking decision," David
Fathi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's National
Prison Project, said in a statement.
"The ACLU applauds today's decision and calls on other
agencies -- both state and federal -- to stop handing control of
prisons to for-profit companies."
The Justice Department has no direct authority over the
privately run state prisons that housed more than 91,000 inmates
as of 2014. Nor does Justice have authority over immigration
detention facilities run separately by private companies under
contract to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Detention Watch Network, an immigrant advocacy group, called
on DHS to follow the Justice Department's lead by phasing out
immigrant-only prisons run by private prison companies.
In a statement, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
(ICE), the branch of DHS in charge of detention facilities for
migrants, said, "ICE uses these various models to meet the
agency's detention needs while protecting taxpayer resources."
The statement made no mention of a move to close privately
run migrant detention facilities.
Yates said in a memo that the number of federal prisoners in
private facilities is expected to fall by 50 percent by May 2017
from the population's peak in 2013.
Height Securities industry analyst Daniel Hanson said both
GEO and Corrections Corp would need to update their financial
outlooks after the Justice Department news. In a research note,
he called the department's goal of ending private prison
contracting "more aspirational than attainable," however.
"In an austere era of discretionary budgeting, we believe it
is unlikely that (the Bureau of Prisons) can afford the
increased costs associated with meaningfully reducing
contracts," Hanson said.
(Additional reporting by Nick Carey and Sharon Bernstein;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Tom Brown)