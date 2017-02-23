U.S. attorney general rescinds Obama-era memo phasing out private prisons

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
WASHINGTON Feb 23 The U.S. Justice Department has rescinded a memo issued by the Obama administration that phased out the use of private contractors to run federal prisons.
In a memo dated on Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Obama policy impaired the government's ability to meet the future needs of the prison system. The Obama administration said privately operated prisons were less safe and a poor substitute for government-run facilities.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.