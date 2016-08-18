US move to end private prisons hurts shareholders, but rewards some options traders

NEW YORK Aug 18 News that the U.S. Justice Department plans to stop its use of privately operated prisons hammered the shares of prison operators on Thursday, but some options traders made out like bandits on the news.

Shares of prison operators Corrections Corp of America and GEO Group Inc fell more than 35 percent each, posting their largest daily declines on record volume following the DOJ announcement.

With the plunge in the stock price, holders of bearish options stand to make money.

Recent trading in CCA's options and an increase in short interest suggests some traders were prepared for the news.

The past month was the busiest ever for CCA options, particularly for puts, options contracts that benefit from a slump in the share price.

Short sellers, traders who bet the price of a stock will fall, were also very active. The number of CCA shares sold short more than doubled during July to 8.07 million, or 6.9 percent of its outstanding shares, according to the most recent exchange data.

In mid-April, short interest in CCA shares had been 3.3 million shares, the lowest since August 2013.

Short interest in GEO, which averages two-thirds of CCA's daily stock volume and has a market cap of less than half CCA's, was little changed in July.

The spike in CCA short interest coincided with the publication last month of the Democratic Party's platform. The party, favored in polls to retain control of the White House after the Nov. 8 presidential election, pledged to "close private prisons and detention centers."

Federal institutions accounted for more than half of CCA's revenue in 2015 and 42 percent of GEO Group's revenue in 2014.

The number of open puts, option trades anticipating a fall in the shares of CCA, jumped to 27,000 contracts, up from 1,000 a month ago, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert. Puts outnumbered calls 4-to-1, close to the highest ever.

Puts betting on the shares dipping below $28 by mid-December and mid-March 2017 were the two most heavily traded contracts over the last 10 days. The account for the two largest blocks of open contracts for the company.

"A few large blocks of puts stand out in Corrections Corp of America options activity and suggest that some investors were expecting an increase in volatility in shares," said Fred Ruffy, options analyst at Trade Alert.

"Since the focus was on December and March 2017 options, they were probably not certain on the timing of possible bad news," he added.

Four thousand of the December puts were bought for about $920,000 on Aug. 11. They were worth roughly $4.4 million on Thursday, Trade Alert data showed.

Like the quiet action from short sellers, trading in GEO Group's options did not show any unusual activity ahead of Thursday's news. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Dan Grebler)