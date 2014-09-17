版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 23:22 BJT

Yelp, TinyCo to settle US charges of improperly collecting kids' data

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The online review site Yelp and mobile app developer TinyCo have agreed to settle separate charges that they improperly collected children's online information, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the settlements, Yelp will pay a $450,000 civil penalty, while privately held TinyCo will pay a $300,000 civil penalty.

The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, requires that companies collecting information about children under 13 online follow a number of steps to ensure that children's information is protected. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐