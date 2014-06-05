Lawyer on Supreme Court hunger strike against social media firings

| WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 Reclining on a beach chair
outside the U.S. Supreme Court, Delaware lawyer Brian Zulberti
doesn't look like a man on a do-or-die mission to transform
Internet privacy.
But even as he chats with passersby and taps a laptop,
Zulberti, 31, is deep into a hunger strike aimed at keeping
people from getting fired for what they post on social media.
Zulberti, who has not eaten since Sunday, said on Thursday
he would go without food until he got 90 primetime seconds on a
major television network to lay out his case for wide-open
social media.
"Nothing less than (CNN anchors) Anderson Cooper or Wolf
Blitzer, nothing less. Until I get 90 seconds of that, I die
right here. This isn't a game, you know," he said..
Zulberti contends privacy is on its way out and employers
need to get used to knowing everything about their workers, the
good and bad.
He said people should not be discriminated against because
of what they post on social media, such as being fired for
putting a picture of themselves having a beer on Facebook
or Twitter.
"It happens all the time," he said.
Zulberti created an online stir last year when he sent a job
application to every lawyer in Delaware with a photo of himself
in a sleeveless T-shirt for his law school alma mater, Villanova
University.
After that, his website drew 75,000 hits after revealing
photos of him surfaced online. They included one of him in his
underwear with a sign that said, "Hire me!!! No ... as a
lawyer."
Anne Larson, a labor lawyer with the Ogletree Deakins law
firm in Chicago, said many states had laws that barred companies
from firing workers for legal activities outside the workplace.
The National Labor Relations Board has found that companies
cannot restrict employees from posting social media comments
that are part of "concerted protected activity" about their
jobs, she said.
But the board has backed companies regulating employees'
behavior through policies that bar such online misconduct as
discrimination and bullying, even if it is off-duty, Larson
said.
Zulberti, who has not worked as a lawyer, said his hunger
strike was aimed at drawing attention to a civil rights issue.
The demonstration is "not because I can't get a job or am an
attention whore," he said.
