General Dynamics, Rockwell Collins, Harris Corp awarded $12 bln Pentagon contract

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 26 General Dynamics, Rockwell Collins and Harris Corp were awarded a contract for more than $12 billion for manpack radios, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The Defense Department said the contract was for the manpack radios and "accessories, and related services."
It added that the work was expected to be completed by March 20, 2026. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.