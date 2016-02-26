版本:
General Dynamics, Rockwell Collins, Harris Corp awarded $12 bln Pentagon contract

WASHINGTON Feb 26 General Dynamics, Rockwell Collins and Harris Corp were awarded a contract for more than $12 billion for manpack radios, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The Defense Department said the contract was for the manpack radios and "accessories, and related services."

It added that the work was expected to be completed by March 20, 2026. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Eric Beech)

