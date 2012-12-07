Macerich seeks to sell malls with lower sales rating - sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 7 Macerich Corp has put 17
non-core malls on the block, according to sources familiar with
the matter, a move already taken by other mall owners selling
centers producing lower sales.
The properties are so-called Class B malls, as opposed to
Class A, which differ based on the sales per square foot the
specialty store tenants generate.
Fourteen of the malls are wholly owned by Macerich and
average about $321 per square foot, according to marketing
documents obtained by Reuters. Those malls, being marketed by
Eastdil Secured, include 11.1 million square feet of leaseable
space.
The larger real estate investment trusts have been trying to
weed out their lower performing malls as the gap between malls
with the highest sales per square foot has been widening with
the others. Stock investors tend to pay a premium for companies
with higher quality malls.
Most of the Macerich malls up for sale are more than 90
percent leased. Great Northern Mall in Clay, New York is the
only exception, being 81.9 percent leased. At the other end of
the spectrum, The Centre at Salisbury, in Salisbury, Maryland,
is 98.5 percent leased.
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc is marketing two others --
Kitsap Mall in Silverdale, Washington, and Cascade Mall in
Burlington, Washington. The company also is selling Ridgemar
Mall in Fort Worth, Texas. Macerich owns roughly half of each of
those three malls.
Green Street Advisors defines A malls as generating at least
$450 per square foot, A-minus malls as generating $430 per
square foot and Class B malls as generating at least $350 per
square foot.
In January, General Growth Properties Inc spun off 30 mostly
lower performing malls into a separate real estate investment
trust called Rouse Properties Inc. In April, Westfield
Group sold a 90 percent stake in six of 17 Class B
malls it had on the market to Starwood Capital Group. The
roughly $1 billion sale also included one Target anchored
shopping center. It also sold another mall for $147 million.
The other malls being marketed by Eastdil Secured are South
Towne Center in Sandy, Utah; Rimrock Mall in Billings, Montana;
Northridge Mall in Salinas, California; Capitola Mall in
Capitola, California; Chesterfield Town Center in Richmond,
Virginia; Valley Mall in Harrisonburg, Virginia; NorthPark Mall
in Davenport, Iowa; SouthPark Mall in Moline, Illinois; Green
Tree Mall in Clarksville Indiana; Towne Mall in Elizabethtown,
Kentucky; Rotterdam Square in Schenectady, New York and Wilton
Mall in Saratoga Springs, New York.