US mall investors set to lose billions as retail gloom deepens

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 (Reuters/IFR) - The dramatic shift to
online shopping that has crushed U.S. department stores in
recent years now threatens the investors who a decade ago funded
the vast expanse of brick and mortar emporiums that many
Americans no longer visit.
Weak September core retail sales, which strip out auto and
gasoline sales, provide a window into the pain the holders of
mall debt face in coming months as retailers with a physical
presence keep discounting to stave off lagging
sales.
Some $128 billion of commercial real estate loans - more
than one-quarter of which went to finance malls a decade ago -
are due to refinance between now and the end of 2017, according
to Morningstar Credit Ratings.
Wells Fargo estimates that about $38 billion of these loans
were taken out by retailers, bundled into commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and sold to institutional
investors.
Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and other underwriters now
reckon about half of all CMBS maturing in 2017 could struggle to
get financing on current terms. Commercial mortgage debt often
only pays off the interest and the principal must be refinanced.
The blame lies with online shopping and widespread
discounting, which have shrunk profit margins and increased
store closures, such as Aeropostale's bankruptcy filing in May,
making it harder for mall operators to meet their debt
obligations.
Between the end of 2009 and this July e-commerce doubled its
share of the retail pie and while overall sales have risen a
cumulative 31 percent, department store sales have plunged 17
percent, according to Commerce Department data.
According to Howard Davidowitz, chairman of Davidowitz &
Associates Inc, which has provided consulting and investment
banking services for the retail industry since 1981, half the
1,100 U.S. regional malls will close over the next decade.
TOO MUCH
A surplus of stores are fighting for survival as the
ubiquitous discount signs attest, he said.
"When there is too much, and we have too much, then the only
differentiator is price. That's why they're all going into
bankruptcy and closing all these stores," Davidowitz said.
The crunch in the CMBS market means holders of
non-performing debt, such as pensions or hedge funds, stand to
lose money.
The mall owners, mostly real estate investment trusts
(REITs), have avoided major losses because they can often shed
their debt through an easy foreclosure process.
"You have a lot of volume that won't be able to refi," said
Ann Hambly founder and chief executive of 1st Service Solutions,
which works with borrowers when CMBS loans need to be
restructured.
Cumulative losses from mostly 10-year CMBS loans issued in
2005 through 2007 already reach $32.6 billion, a big jump from
the average $1.23 billion incurred annually in the prior decade,
according to Wells Fargo.
The CMBS industry is bracing for losses to spike as loan
servicers struggle to extract any value from problematic malls,
particularly those based in less affluent areas.
In January, for example, investors recouped just 4 percent
of a $136 million CMBS loan from 2006 on the Citadel Mall in
Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Investor worries about exposure to struggling malls and
retailers intensified in August when Macy's said it would close
100 stores, prompting increased hedging and widening spreads on
the junk-rated bonds made up of riskier commercial mortgages.
Adding to the stress, new rules, set to be introduced on
Dec. 24, will make it constlier for banks to sell CMBS debt. The
rules require banks to hold at least 5 percent of each new deal
they create, or find a qualified investor to assume the risk.
This has already roughly halved new CMBS issuance in 2016
and loan brokers say the packaged debt financing is now only
available to the nation's best malls. Investors too are
demanding greater prudence in CMBS underwriting.
Mall owners who failed to meet debt payments in the past
would just hand over the keys because the borrowers contributed
little, if any, of their own money. The terms often shielded
other assets from being seized as collateral to repay the debt.
Dodging the overall trend, retail rents for premier shopping
centers located in affluent areas continue to rise. Vacant
retail space at malls is at its lowest rate since 2010,
according to research by Cushman & Wakefield.
The low vacancy rate reflects the ability of some malls to
fill the void left by store closings by offering space to dollar
stores and discounters.
That is, however, little consolation for investors.
"With the retail consolidation that we have ahead of us,
malls have a fair amount of pain left to come," Edward Dittmer,
a CMBS analyst at Morningstar, said.
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Tomasz Janowski)