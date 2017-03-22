CORRECTED-China's HNA to buy New York office tower for $2.2 bln -source

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
(Corrects ticker symbol, name to HNA Group from HNA Holding Group Co Ltd in first paragraph)
NEW YORK, March 21 China's HNA Group has agreed to purchase a marquee Manhattan office building for $2.21 billion in a deal that showcases the role of Chinese capital in New York's heady commercial real estate market.
The deal for 245 Park Avenue has not closed but HNA, a Chinese conglomerate that has been on an acquisition spree, signed a purchase and sale agreement, a source familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.
The acquisition from majority owner Brookfield Property Partners LP and New York State Teachers' Retirement System, which has a 49-percent stake, would mark one of the highest prices ever paid for a New York office building.
A prior Brookfield entity acquired the 45-floor building in 1996 from the bankruptcy of Olympia & York. NYSTRS acquired its stake in 2003.
China accounted for 30 percent of some $15.4 billion in cross-border investment in U.S. real estate last year, with almost half placed in New York, according to Cushman & Wakefield.
The transaction was first reported by The Real Deal. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the release later in the session of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. "After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt (agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, th
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2