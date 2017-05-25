UPDATE 1-BlackRock to pay $1.25 bln over 20 years for New York headquarters

(Adds cost of property taxes, operating expenses to lease)
By Trevor Hunnicutt and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK May 25 BlackRock Inc will
initially pay about $60 per square foot in rent for its future
headquarters in the Hudson Yards district on the far west side
of midtown Manhattan, the company said in a filing on Thursday.
BlackRock, which oversees $5.4 trillion in assets and is the
world's largest asset manager, is moving into 847,000 square
feet (78,690 sq meters) of a development that will be part of a
neighborhood rising over rail yards and tracks in a once-forlorn
corner of New York City.
The company said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that it will pay $50.8 million per year in
the first five years, and an increasing amount after that, for a
total $1.25 billion over 20 years.
That works out to about $60 per square foot to start, and
nearly $74 over the full term of the lease for the offices at 50
Hudson Yards. The company also will be responsible for its
operating expenses at the building and a share of property
taxes, which will add about $30 a square foot to the lease, a
source with knowledge of the transaction said.
The lease is one of the largest ever in Manhattan in terms
of size and value of the overall contract.
The average asking rent in April for midtown Manhattan
office space was $84.09 a square foot, according to Cushman &
Wakefield. Along Park Avenue, near where BlackRock is currently
located, asking rents averaged $91.13 a square foot.
High-end "trophy" properties, such as 50 Hudson Yards, often
rent at higher rates than average. The developing district has
also attracted Coach Inc, Wells Fargo Securities and the
National Hockey League.
The success of the Hudson Yards district has already moved
the center of Manhattan’s office complex from BlackRock’s
current location, in the coveted Plaza District in midtown,
south and westward to the new development.
The BlackRock lease was agreed on Wednesday and starts May
1, 2023.
For the time being, BlackRock has offices in two buildings
on 52nd Street off Park Avenue, along with other locations.
Its new building, which is expected to be finished in 2022
and be the city's fourth-largest office tower, will include 15
floors of a 58-story tower developed by Related Cos LP and
Oxford Properties Group Inc. It also includes a 400-seat
auditorium.
BlackRock received a $25 million tax credit from New York
state as part of the move on the condition the company creates
700 new jobs and retains staffing in the city of about 2,700 for
a decade.
