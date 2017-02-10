Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ

Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move
to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West
Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The bank is considering purchasing the remaining 2 million
square feet at 50 Hudson Yards, the planned tower where money
manager BlackRock Inc is also expected to move its
headquarters, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2kxXxyo)
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, plans to move
its headquarters in 2022 from midtown Manhattan to a new office
tower in the Hudson Yards district, the developers said in
December.
Morgan Stanley was not avaible to comment outside regular
U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Leslie Adler)