FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 小时前
Kushners seek new plan for flagship NY office after failed Qatar deal
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 晚上9点40分 / 17 小时前

Kushners seek new plan for flagship NY office after failed Qatar deal

Herbert Lash

3 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Kushner Cos, the realty company once headed by President Donald Trump's son-in-law, said on Tuesday it is reassessing how to finance the redevelopment of its flagship New York City property after failed talks with a former Qatari prime minister.

Talks that began more than two years ago to invest in 666 Fifth Avenue, located in the heart of Manhattan, with Qatar's Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani were "recently terminated," a Kushner spokesman, James Yolles, said in a statement to Reuters.

Kushner Cos "is currently reassessing the financing structure of the overall project. The company remains in active discussions with a number of potential investors around the property's redevelopment," Yolles said.

Sheikh Hamad agreed to invest $500 million on condition that the company, recently headed by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and now one of his senior advisers, obtain the rest of a multi-billion-dollar refinancing elsewhere, The Intercept publication reported on Monday.

Jared, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, sold his interests in the company to a family trust in January.

Sheikh Hamad was Qatar's prime minister from 2007 to 2013 and was foreign minister for more than 20 years.

President Trump in early June accused Qatar of being a "high level" sponsor of terrorism, days after four Arab states cut ties with the Gulf nation over its alleged support of terrorism.

Kushner Cos in March said it ended talks with China's Anbang Insurance Group to redevelop the 39-story marquee property it bought in 2006 for $1.8 billion, at the time a record for a Manhattan office building.

Talks had centered on Anbang providing as much as half of $2.5 billion in equity in a plan that called for stripping the building down to its steel columns and adding about 40 floors, according to media reports. A $1.2 billion loan used to buy the property was later refinanced and comes due in February 2019.

The company also said in March that advanced talks were ongoing with other investors to redevelop the tower, valued for its proximity to St. Patrick's Cathedral and Rockefeller Center.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below