NHL to move headquarters to New York's far West Side

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 7 The National Hockey League will
relocate its headquarters and a retail showroom to a new
development on Manhattan's far West Side, putting it just a
block away from a major hockey venue, Madison Square Garden, the
site developer said on Wednesday.
The NHL has agreed to a long-term lease at One Manhattan
West, a 67-story office tower under construction by
Bermuda-based Brookfield Property Partners LP, the
company said.
The NHL is currently headquartered on Sixth Avenue in
Manhattan.
The move to Brookfield's Manhattan West project adds another
marquee name to a growing list of tenants for the new Hudson
Yards district, a massive development that has taken a bit of
the glean from Midtown Manhattan's swank Plaza district.
The NHL will occupy five floors, or about 160,000 square
feet of the 2.1 million-square-foot tower, which is expected to
be finished in 2019 at a cost of $1 billion, said Brookfield, a
listed unit of Brookfield Asset Management.
The NHL will also lease 15,000 square feet for an NHL store
within the central corridor of Manhattan West, a planned complex
of six buildings. The site includes office, luxury apartments,
boutique hotel and retail stores just west of Penn Station, the
busiest U.S. rail hub, which sits underneath Madison Square
Garden.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement that the
growth of hockey and its business required a state-of-the-art
facility.
The project occupies a formerly forlorn stretch of Manhattan
that lies above a rail yard and train lines used by Amtrak to
pass underneath the Hudson River.
The NHL is the second tenant to be announced for One
Manhattan West, where law firm Skadden Arps is the anchor
tenant. A luxury residential tower is expected to open next
spring, and a 1969 office building undergoing a makeover of its
facade and other renovations is near completion.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Daniel Bases and Diane
Craft)