New York's Helmsley Building sold for $1.2 bln to RXR Reality

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 5 Monday Properties, in
conjunction with Invesco Ltd, said on Tuesday it has
completed the sale of the landmark Helmsley Building near New
York City's Grand Central Terminal for $1.2 billion to RXR
Reality.
The 34-story building, which has 1.4 million square feet of
office space, was built in 1929 as the headquarters of the New
York Central Railroad Co.
The sale marks the departure of the firm from New York's
office building market, said Anthony Westreich, chairman and
chief executive of Monday Properties.
"It's the last of our New York City office buildings. It's
not to say that we're not going to be back in New York. We just
think it's good time to be a seller in today's market,"
Westreich said in an interview.
The building is 94 percent occupied and home to Swiss Re,
Voya Financial, Clarion Partners and Reed Elsevier, among
others. It features a one-of-a-kind cupola at the top.
Monday Properties has managed the Helmsley Building since
1998, and entered its venture with Invesco, a financial services
company, in 2011, when the building was sold for $740 million.
Goldman Sachs and partners paid about $1.15 billion for
the building in 2007.
Net operating income of the building is $45 million, up from
$34 million four years ago, Westreich said.
Since 2002, Monday has managed a $200 million renovation of
the building, it said in a release. Over the past decade, Monday
has completed more than $12 billion in transactions.
While Westreich cited strong real estate prices as the
reason for the building's sale, he did not fault RXR for buying
the building.
"Scott Rexler from RXR is more bullish than we are, only
time will prove one of us right or wrong. Scott has been right
more than he's been wrong," Westreich said.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)