Golden age in property investing fades but market still strong -PGIM

NEW YORK, June 27 A golden period in global real
estate markets appears near an end as rising interest rates and
lower returns hurt performance, according to asset manager PGIM
on Tuesday.
The outlook for real estate, however, remains very strong,
though investors will need to search to find attractive income
streams and sources of growth that can deliver target returns,
said the investment management arm of Prudential Financial Inc
.
There is no evidence of mispricing in major markets,
leverage has been reduced and prime real estate is priced around
fair value, said Peter Hayes, PGIM's global head of investment
research.
"There is no obvious trigger out there that would point to a
collapse in real estate values," he said. "There's definite
investor nervousness, that's always been the case. But there's
no evidence of systemic risk," he said.
PGIM, which manages $65.9 billion in real estate assets,
said opportunities can be found in the non-gateway U.S. markets
such as Dallas and Phoenix and non-central business districts in
Asia and Europe where office rental demand looks strong.
Ongoing demand for warehousing in the United States and
elsewhere because of e-commerce and the world's growing middle
class, which is driving tourism, especially in Asia due to the
Chinese, also offer opportunities, PGIM said in a presentation.
But caution, which has reigned since the global financial
crisis, still prevails as investors take their foot off the
pedal a little bit after the superior returns from 2010-2015,
Hayes said.
In core U.S. real estate assets those returns were in the
mid-teens and now will likely be in the high single digits, said
Eric Adler, chief executive of PGIM Real Estate.
The number of global transactions fell in 2016 but were
still high from a historical perspective, suggesting continued
competition for deals, PGIM said. However, the amount of capital
targeting real estate has dropped slightly and pricing pressure
in global markets has cooled, it said.
Eight global gateway cities - London, Paris, Hong Kong,
Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington -
account for about one-third of cross-border deals, Hayes said.
