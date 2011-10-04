Park base helps anti-Wall Street protest endure

* Protesters camped out in privately owned, public plaza
* Space is not under ordinary city park rules
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Oct 4 Anti-Wall Street protesters
seem to have made a serendipitous choice by picking a small
park in lower Manhattan as their home base.
That's because the park is technically not a park at all,
but a privately owned public plaza, which means ordinary city
park rules do not apply -- and neither do normal private
property rights.
"The occupation landing at Liberty Plaza was a happy
accident as far as I see it," said civil rights attorney Samuel
Cohen, who has been a daily presence at Zuccotti Park, or
Liberty Plaza Park as it was once called.
During the week, the crowd there has consisted of a few
hundred people who hand out fliers, chant slogans, hold press
conferences or argue while munching on free food. On weekends
it has become much more crowded. Some die-hards have even been
spending the night there.
The situation in the park has come to symbolize the
showdown between police and the Occupy Wall Street movement,
which has been a persistent presence in New York for almost
three weeks.
The protesters, who have had lawyers on hand to advise
them, say their presence in the park just two blocks from Wall
Street is lawful under free speech and free assembly rights.
Police and the city cannot rely on public park rules such
as a mandatory closing time in order to evacuate the area.
Plaza owner Brookfield Office Properties BPO.N, a
commercial real estate corporation, meanwhile has made it clear
the situation is becoming untenable for it.
"Because many of the protesters refuse to cooperate by
adhering to the rules, the park has not been cleaned. ... As a
result, sanitary conditions have risen to an unacceptable
level," Brookfield spokeswoman Melissa Coley said in a
statement on Monday.
OCCASIONAL ARREST
Zuccotti Park appears to have been chosen by accident as a
staging ground after protesters found Wall Street itself to be
off limits when the protests began.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Sunday said "this is the place
where you can come to express your views, protesting is fine
but you don't have the right to go and, without a permit,
violate the law."
The New York Police Department, which has been concerned
about controlling the sometimes large, but often scattered
protests, has also not told the protesters to leave. Instead,
it has made the occasional arrest of someone they think is
interfering with public space.
NYPD spokesman Paul Browne on Tuesday declined to comment
on the park situation.
Civil liberties groups on Saturday harshly criticized the
NYPD after it arrested more than 700 protesters for blocking
traffic lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge and attempting an
unauthorized march across the span.
Many critics also said the arrests had only served to
harden the resolve of the protesters, and had potentially
attracted broader sympathy for their movement.
In the meantime, civil rights lawyer Wylie Stecklow, who
also has advised the protesters, has suggested they not do
anything to provoke police action, such as put up tents which
police have indicated may violate sanitation rules.
"What we're telling folks down there is right now, the cops
are not raiding you. [Putting up tents is] probably not the
right fight to pick right now."
But as the nights grow colder, the protester presence may
start to dwindle.
"I don't think they can continue to be outside all the
time, I'm concerned for their health," said Darrell Prince, 35,
who has helped the protesters organize their finances.
"But if a wave of police come here, that would just harden
the impetus to be out here," he added.
(Reporting by Basil Katz; Editing by Xavier Briand)