Wall Street now home to protest campground

* Protesters target bailouts, foreclosures, unemployment
* Experts don't expect violence recently seen in London
By Ray Sanchez
NEW YORK, Sept. 29 - A standoff near Wall Street between
protesters opposed to what they say is corporate greed and
police may drag on into winter, with a march on police
headquarters the likely next test of whether tensions
escalate.
The Occupy Wall Street movement was planning on Friday an
unauthorized demonstration on the streets outside the New York
City police center of operations.
The group is adding complaints of excessive police force
against protesters and police treatment of ethnic minorities
and Muslims to its grievances list, which includes bank
bailouts, foreclosures and high unemployment.
Police have made about 100 arrests and used pepper spray,
which they called a better alternative than night sticks to
subdue those blocking traffic.
"We're here for the long haul," said Patrick Bruner, a
protester and student at Skidmore College in upstate New York,
who is among those camped out in a private park near One World
Trade Center.
Experts say they don't expect the type of violence recently
seen in London.
In the British protests in August, more than 2,700 people
were arrested after destruction and looting spread from the
capital to other cities. Authorities said some rioters were
known gang members.
In New York, the protesters are largely educated, organized
and their marches are planned, not spontaneous.
After hundreds of protesters were denied access to some
areas outside the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 17,
demonstrators set up a rag-tag camp three blocks away.
Zuccotti Park is festooned with placards and anti-Wall
Street slogans. People sleep wrapped in blankets or sleeping
bags, some on donated mattresses. There is a makeshift kitchen
and library and celebrities from filmmaker Michael Moore to
actress Susan Sarandon have stopped by to show support.
Mindful of the cold weather coming, protesters have a
"winterization committee" to prepare for the season.
Vancouver-based activist media group Adbusters organized
the protest but failed to attract the throngs some had hoped
for. Instead, there are a few hundred people, mostly unemployed
youth and college students.
"These are the most overeducated crowd of people that I've
even seen in my life," said Daniel Levine, a student at Baruch
College. "People come out of college and there are no jobs."
Friday's planned march comes less than a week after police
arrested 80 people. A police commander used pepper spray on
four women. A video of the incident was widely viewed on the
Internet, inspiring many protesters who vow to continue their
protests indefinitely.
International security expert Patricia DeGennaro, a senior
fellow at the World Policy Institute and professor at New York
University, said she doubted the protests would turn violent.
"Americans have become too complacent with the way their
society is being run," DeGennaro said.
