Citi to work with Puerto Rico on broker-dealer basis - source

NEW YORK, July 8 Puerto Rico has hired Citi
as a broker-dealer as the island seeks to restructure its
debt, an industry source said on Wednesday.
The bank will host a meeting with creditors in New York on
Monday, Melba Acosta, head of the island's Government
Development Bank, said on Tuesday. That will be the first
meeting with creditors since Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla
said a week ago that he wants to restructure its $72 billion
debt.
The island is working with a range of advisors and lawyers,
including law firms Cleary Gottlieb and Kirkland & Ellis, and
restructuring advisory firm Millstein & Co, Acosta said on
Tuesday.
"As main bankers in this process we have Citi ... and as
general restructuring coordinator we have Millstein," Acosta
said on Tuesday. "This doesn't mean they are the only ones. For
example, there may be transactions in which we have Citi and a
second bank."
Acosta did not specify Citi's exact role on Tuesday.
But the source, who requested anonymity because the matter
is confidential, said Citi will act as a broker-dealer,
executing potential processes which are part of the
restructuring such as tenders or exchanges.
A report by former IMF economists released last week
suggested a debt restructuring by way of a voluntary exchange of
existing bonds for new ones with a longer or lower debt service
profile.
Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank also in January
appointed municipal adviser Public Financial Management to
advise on capital financing.
A spokeswoman for Kirkland & Ellis said the firm represents
the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the governor and the secretary
of justice (attorney general).
Cleary and PFM did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. A spokeswoman for Millstein declined to comment. A
spokesman for Citi declined to comment.
