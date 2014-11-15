UPDATE 2-Puerto Rico seeks to insure new bonds -government bank

(Adds analyst comment)
SAN JUAN Puerto Rico/NEW YORK Nov 14 Puerto
Rico is in talks with four bond insurers to insure at least part
of up to $2.9 billion in bonds the troubled U.S. commonwealth
wants to issue later this year, the president of the Government
Development Bank (GDB) said on Friday.
The move would allow Puerto Rico to access a far deeper pool
of capital in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market than the
relatively small group of hedge funds that bought $3.5 billion
of its debt in March. It would also significantly lower Puerto
Rico's heavy borrowing costs.
Puerto Rico wants to refinance a $2.2 billion loan the GDB
made to the island's Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA)
in a bid to shore up the commonwealth's precarious finances and
buy it time to turn around its flagging economy.
In order to complete the sale, Puerto Rico needs to pass
legislation to increase a tax on oil by $6.25 per barrel to
$15.50. That would generate $178 million in revenue to back the
bonds. The bonds are expected to be issued by the Puerto Rico
Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA).
"The four insurance companies that insure HTA bonds saw the
legislation and commented on it, and part of those discussions
were whether we could insure a part of the transaction, not
necessarily the whole thing, to get better rates," GDB President
Melba Acosta-Febo said.
Two financial industry sources in San Juan said Puerto Rico
believes the insured bonds would get an A-rating, much higher
than the island's current BB junk rating.
Acosta-Febo did not name the insurers, but the GDB said last
month it discussed the legislation with Assured Guaranty Ltd
, Ambac Financial Group Inc, National Public
Finance Guarantee Corp and FGIC Corp. Those
discussions had been "constructive," it said.
A spokesman for MBIA Inc, which owns National Public
Finance Guarantee, declined to comment. The other three
insurance firms did not return requests for comment.
Insuring the bonds could also benefit insurers by preventing
a default at the HTA, said Triet Nguyen, an municipal bond
analyst at Axios Advisors.
The four insurers back over 70 percent of certain HTA
revenue bonds. The HTA has over $7 billion in total debt,
including lines of credit. Insurers are already facing possible
losses at the Puerto Rico Electic Power Authority.
