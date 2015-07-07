Puerto Rico to meet with creditors Monday, not looking to cut principal

NEW YORK, July 7 Puerto Rico is not intending to
cut principal payments to bondholders but to renegotiate debt
terms, and officials are set to meet creditors on Monday at the
offices of Citi, the head of the island's Government Development
Bank Melba Acosta told reporters on Tuesday.
The meeting with creditors would be the first official
meeting since Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla
told holders of its $72 billion debt that he wants to
restructure debt and postpone bond payments.
(Reporting by a contributor in Puerto Rico; writing by Megan
Davies; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)