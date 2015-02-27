版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 28日 星期六 04:56 BJT

Doral Financial shares halted, following FDIC recall of press release

NEW YORK Feb 27 Shares of San-Juan, Puerto Rico-based lender Doral Financial were halted on Friday, following an FDIC recall of a press release announcing that the bank was closed.

Doral Financial shares were down 46.3 percent at the time of the halt. The FDIC recalled the press release, saying it had been sent in error.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐