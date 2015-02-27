Doral Financial shares halted, following FDIC recall of press release

NEW YORK Feb 27 Shares of San-Juan, Puerto Rico-based lender Doral Financial were halted on Friday, following an FDIC recall of a press release announcing that the bank was closed.

Doral Financial shares were down 46.3 percent at the time of the halt. The FDIC recalled the press release, saying it had been sent in error.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)