Puerto Rico to file appeal in Doral dispute by Friday

NEW YORK Dec 29 Puerto Rico will file an appeal
this week in its legal battle with local lender Doral Financial
Corp over $229 million in disputed taxes, a spokesman
for the U.S. Commonwealth's Government Development Bank (GDB)
said on Monday.
On Monday, Doral shares jumped 27 percent on trading volume
that was more than three times the daily average over the last
25 days. The stock has been volatile in the run
up to the appeal deadline.
In October, a Puerto Rico judge ruled in favor of Doral in
its dispute with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department. The judge
gave Puerto Rico 60 days to appeal, a deadline that expires on
Friday. After the ruling, the Treasury said it would use "all
legal options available" to appeal the ruling.
Earlier this year, the Treasury Department voided a 2012
agreement that set a $229 million tax refund for Doral resulting
from a restatement of inflated earnings during a six-year period
from 1998 to 2004.
Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta said the agency voided the
deal because it was never recognized in government accounting
books and because the statute of limitations had run out on the
refund. Officials also cited discrepancies in Doral financial
documents and said the agreement was reached through fraud.
