版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 28日 星期六 05:50 BJT

RPT-FDIC says Doral Bank closed, Banco Popular takes over

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

WASHINGTON Feb 27 The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Friday Puerto Rico-based bank Doral Financial Corp was closed, and its business taken over by Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.

Doral shares earlier on Friday fell 46.3 percent and then were halted, after the FDIC inadvertently sent out the news release during trading hours, and then recalled it. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐