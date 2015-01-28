CORRECTED-Puerto Rico aims to insure $500 mln of $2 bln bond deal -sources

(Corrects company name in paragraph 2 to National Public
Finance Guarantee Corp, not National Public Financial Guaranty)
NEW YORK Jan 28 Puerto Rico is negotiating with
at least two bond insurers to insure around $500 million of a
planned $2 billion bond issue, a move that would extend the
appeal of the sale beyond the hedge funds currently buying the
U.S. commonwealth's debt, according to two sources close to the
process.
The island's Government Development Bank (GDB) is in talks
with MBIA's National Public Finance Guarantee Corp and
Assured Guaranty, the sources said. The insurers already
have substantial exposure to Puerto Rico's debt and may be
trying to protect their exposure in other areas by helping
Puerto Rico raise more money.
The insured part of the deal would have a coupon of 5
percent, the sources said. Assured Guaranty and MBIA did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)