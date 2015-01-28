UPDATE 2-Puerto Rico aims to insure $500 mln of $2 bln bond deal -sources

(Adds details of GDB's liquidity position in paragraph 5)
SAN JUAN Jan 28 Puerto Rico is negotiating with
at least two bond insurers to insure around $500 million of a
planned $2 billion bond issue, which would extend the appeal of
the sale beyond the hedge funds currently buying the U.S.
commonwealth's debt, according to two sources close to the
process.
The island's Government Development Bank (GDB) is in talks
with MBIA's National Public Finance Guarantee Corp and
Assured Guaranty, the sources said. The insurers already
have substantial exposure to Puerto Rico's debt and may be
trying to protect their exposure in other areas by helping
Puerto Rico raise more money, the sources said.
The insured part of the deal would have a coupon of 5
percent, according to the sources. Assured Guaranty did not
respond to a request for comment. MBIA declined to comment.
"The insurance companies don't want to do it but they are
being leveraged into doing so because of their exposure to
Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)," said a
Washington, DC-based lobbyist who has worked for the Puerto Rico
government and investment groups.
Puerto Rico badly needs the bond sale to stabilize its
finances. The GDB's liquidity fell to $1.09 billion at the end
of last year, a sharp drop from the $1.6 billion reported in
November. The GDB, the financing arm of the commonwealth, did
not immediately comment.
GDB President Melba Acosta-Febo said in November that the
bank had held discussions with four bond insurers about insuring
part of the deal but did not specify the amount. Acosta-Febo did
not name the insurance companies but said they had commented on
legislation needed for the deal.
The GDB said earlier that it discussed the legislation with
Assured Guaranty, Ambac Financial Group Inc, National Public
Finance Guarantee Corp and FGIC Corp.
"Obviously, they don't want to be involved, but they have to
because one firm has about $1.4 billion exposure to PREPA, while
the other has about $1 billion in exposure to PREPA. They also
have exposure to the Highways & Transportation Authority," added
a New York-based financial executive close to the process.
While Puerto Rico planned to raise up to $2.9 billion in
March, it may be able to raise only $2 billion because a
petroleum tax increase backing the deal was not indexed for
inflation and will be able to provide coverage for only about $2
billion, government officials and lawmakers have said.
